Carjacker killed in tractor-trailer crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a carjacker was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday, just six blocks away from where the car was stolen in the Soulard neighborhood. Police say two accomplices in the wrecked vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Police haven't released the name of the carjacker who died or the two in custody.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Under Missouri law, prosecutors can file murder charges against accomplices if someone dies during the commission of a felony, even if the accomplices did not directly cause the death.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

