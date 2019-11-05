Tuesday turning sunny; tracking more rain and cold air by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Rain will move out quickly this morning and eventually, sunshine is expected to return by the afternoon.

A cold front moved through overnight, switching winds to the north and east and also ushering in slightly cooler air. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

We're tracking a cold front that will bring rain and some of the coldest air so far this fall. Wind chills by Friday morning are expected to be in the teens.

Another cold front late this weekend will bring even colder air in next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.