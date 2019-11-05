Kentucky man accused of school threats wants to plead guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man accused of school threats wants to plead guilty

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - A man accused of having a detailed plan to attack several Kentucky schools has notified authorities that he now wants to plead guilty.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 22-year-old Dylan Jarrell, of Lawrenceburg, has requested a re-arraignment date to enter the plea. The request comes just weeks before his scheduled trial.

He initially pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges, including the use of social media to send threatening and racist messages. It's unclear which charges will be addressed. State charges of terroristic threatening and harassing communications were dismissed in July.

State police say Jarrell was heavily armed when he was arrested in October 2018 after a woman reported harassing Facebook messages. Police said they uncovered evidence of "threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school."

