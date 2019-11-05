Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020

Posted: Updated:

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press

Voters in four states will cast ballots Tuesday in elections that Democrats and Republicans will use as a snapshot of the national mood amid impeachment proceedings in Washington and a crowded Democratic presidential primary.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Mississippi and Kentucky in the hopes of staving off Democratic upsets in governor's races.

Virginia Democrats are hoping to continue their recent gains in key suburbs and take control of the state legislature after sweeping statewide offices in 2017. Legislative seats are also on the ballot in New Jersey.

The results aren't necessarily predictors of how the 2020 presidential and congressional races will go. But the contests have offered both parties a test run for some of their arguments and their voter turnout operations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.