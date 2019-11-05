Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

Voters in four states will cast ballots Tuesday in elections that Democrats and Republicans will use as a snapshot of the national mood amid impeachment proceedings in Washington and a crowded Democratic presidential primary.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Mississippi and Kentucky in the hopes of staving off Democratic upsets in governor's races.

Virginia Democrats are hoping to continue their recent gains in key suburbs and take control of the state legislature after sweeping statewide offices in 2017. Legislative seats are also on the ballot in New Jersey.

The results aren't necessarily predictors of how the 2020 presidential and congressional races will go. But the contests have offered both parties a test run for some of their arguments and their voter turnout operations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.