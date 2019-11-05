Kentucky voters look to settle gubernatorial grudge match - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky voters look to settle gubernatorial grudge match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's political grudge match between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear now lies in the hands of the voters.

Polls open Tuesday morning, hours after the incumbent governor received a ringing presidential endorsement as he faces a tenacious challenge from Beshear in his bid for a second term.

The bitterly fought campaign ended with a Lexington rally headlined by President Donald Trump meant to give Bevin a last-minute boost.

The result in the hard-fought contest could reverberate far beyond Kentucky. The race is being watched closely for signs of how the impeachment furor in Washington might impact Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a particularly keen interest in the outcome. He's on the ballot himself next year in Kentucky.

