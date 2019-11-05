Kansas City to vote on removing King's name from street

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - After nearly a year of debate that included charges of racism on one side and claims city officials bypassed rules on the other, Kansas City, Missouri, residents will decide whether to remove the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s name from an historic boulevard.

Voters will decide Tuesday if they want to change the 10-mile boulevard back to its original name, The Paseo.

The City Council voted in January to rename the boulevard to honor King, ending Kansas City's reputation as one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a street named for the iconic civil rights leader.

The vote caught some residents by surprise and a group named Save the Paseo collected enough signatures on petitions to have the name change put to a public vote.

