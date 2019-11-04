2nd annual 'Santa Speedo and Mrs. Claus in bras 5K' planned

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- You can get into the holiday spirit, while raising awareness for HIV/AIDS next month.

The Jackson County Health Department is hosting the 2nd annual 'Santa Speedo and Mrs. Claus in Bras 5K'. Participants are encouraged to wear festive holiday clothing.

The fun run/walk is on December 7, 2019 at the Life Community Center in Carbondale. The run starts at 8:30 a.m.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. It will also help commemorate World AIDS Day.

You can click here to register.