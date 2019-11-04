2nd annual 'Santa Speedo and Mrs. Claus in bras 5K' planned - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2nd annual 'Santa Speedo and Mrs. Claus in bras 5K' planned

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- You can get into the holiday spirit, while raising awareness for HIV/AIDS next month. 

The Jackson County Health Department is hosting the 2nd annual 'Santa Speedo and Mrs. Claus in Bras 5K'. Participants are encouraged to wear festive holiday clothing. 

The fun run/walk is on December 7, 2019 at the Life Community Center in Carbondale. The run starts at 8:30 a.m.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. It will also help commemorate World AIDS Day.

You can click here to register.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.