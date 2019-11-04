Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gets to bask in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington will reinforce one of Bevin's main themes throughout the bitter campaign - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

Trump tweeted support for Bevin Monday morning, saying he "has worked really hard & done a GREAT job." Thousands of people, many wearing Trump shirts and hats, gathered inside Rupp Arena hours before the rally.

