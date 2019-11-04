Marion business collecting donations for Thanksgiving

MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion business needs locals to help "fill the freezers" with food donations for Thanksgiving.

The Appliance Wizard will then give qualifying families the donations so they can prepare Thanksgiving dinner at their home. The store is accepting canned and boxed goods, along with the big-ticket items like turkeys, hams, and pumpkin pies.

Michelle Robinson is managing the drive.

She said the project is something she'd wanted to do for the community for some time, "We've talked about it before and never just gone into it. They've expanded now, we have more room. We're able to give back now more than we could before."

Robinson said she would love to help everybody, but will work on collecting as much as they can.

The Appliance Wizard is located at 1203 N. Van Buren St. in Marion.