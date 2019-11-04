Former Illinois legislature candidate charged with theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Illinois legislature candidate charged with theft

Posted: Updated:

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A former candidate for the Illinois Legislature is accused of diverting thousands of dollars from a contractor to her own accounts while working as a bookkeeper at the business.

The Lake County state's attorney's office says Trisha A. Zubert of Volo is charged with seven counts of financial crimes related to work she did for a private business between December 2016 and September 2018.

Zubert was arrested Oct. 31 by Grayslake police. Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Chris Covelli says Zubert posted 10% of her $30,000 bail and was released later that day. Defense attorney David S. Weinstein declined to comment.

Zubert ran for the 64th District seat last November and lost to Tom Weber. She was placed on administrative leave from her investment administrator job in the Lake County treasurer's office after she was charged.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.