Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is getting the campaign finale he wants - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democrat Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington reinforces one of Bevin's main campaign themes - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, is spending the day campaigning in western Kentucky. The son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor is stressing issues like pay raises for teachers and access to health care.

Bevin promotes his conservative credentials on abortion and gun rights and has tried to shift attention to national issues by condemning efforts to impeach Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Bevin Friday in southeastern Kentucky.

