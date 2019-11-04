Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is getting the campaign finale he wants - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democrat Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington reinforces one of Bevin's main campaign themes - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, is spending the day campaigning in western Kentucky. The son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor is stressing issues like pay raises for teachers and access to health care.

Bevin promotes his conservative credentials on abortion and gun rights and has tried to shift attention to national issues by condemning efforts to impeach Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Bevin Friday in southeastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.