Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

A Marion business needs locals to "fill the freezer" with Thanksgiving food item donations this holiday season.
The Church of Scientology has opened a new location in downtown Kansas City, in a seven-story building that once housed a bank.
The WSIL-Banterra Bank High School Football Player of the Week continues as the High School Football Playoffs get underway.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Workers fired over skin color reseat bid
The Cubs have declined their $5 million option on reliever David Phelps.
Trump promotes son's book on Twitter as he accuses Biden family of self-dealing
Forest Park in St. Louis is getting another infusion of money, this time for improvements to three lakes and the area around those waterways.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is getting the campaign finale he wants - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democrat Andy Beshear.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he's considering retirement.
A judge has ordered that a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting a 7-year-old Chicago trick-or-treater should remain in custody.
