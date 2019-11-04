Paducah Police searching for theft suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police searching for theft suspect


By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect. 

Police say the man stole multiple wheels and tires from Ellis and Sons on Cairo Road. 

The theft occurred the weekend of October 26-27. 

The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon pickup truck. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550 or text WKY and your tip to the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411. 

