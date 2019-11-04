Paducah Police searching for theft suspect

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the man stole multiple wheels and tires from Ellis and Sons on Cairo Road.

The theft occurred the weekend of October 26-27.

The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550 or text WKY and your tip to the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411.