Police investigating body found in woods

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police say a disturbance call early Monday morning led to a crash and the discovery of a body. 

Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Marion Police were called for reports of a disturbance at a local hotel. As officers arrived, two suspects took off in a black passenger car. 

Police say that car lost control and crashed on Longstreet Road, east of Route 37. The two occupants then fled on foot into a wooded area. 

"We found a shoe and a sock. We weren't sure if there was a connection, but when we found those items, we stopped and we called in a K9, and the K9 tracked and led us directly to the deceased body we found, " explained Marion Police Chief David Fitts.

Fitts says a man's body was discovered a little more than a quarter of a mile inside the woods. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. 

Police are still looking for the second person in the vehicle. Fitts tells News 3 the department is not releasing that person's name at this time. 

Illinois State Police are also investigating.  

