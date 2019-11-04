Deputies seek women tattooed by man accused of sex crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deputies seek women tattooed by man accused of sex crimes

HARTFORD, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff's office is asking the public for help to find women who were tattooed by a man indicted on multiple sex crimes involving children.

News outlets report 40-year-old George Clapp was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with multiple offenses including five counts of raping a child, five counts of first-degree rape and ten counts of sexual abuse.

A news release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office says search warrants uncovered images and videos of minors and non-consenting adults on Clapp's electronic devices.

The release says authorities learned that Clapp tattooed multiple people in the tri-state area.

Deputies are asking for any females who were tattooed by Clapp to come forward. It's unclear why authorities are looking for these women.

It's unclear whether Clapp has an attorney.

