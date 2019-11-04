Woman refuses to leave tree in protest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman refuses to leave tree in protest

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - An activist has been told that she has until Friday to climb down from a tree and end her protest against extending a Columbia nature trail.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Sutu Forte climbed the red oak Oct. 28 and has stayed there amid her concerns about forest destruction.

On Monday, Tom Reddin of the Boone County Sheriff's Department climbed into the tree and told Forte of the Friday deadline. Meanwhile, police brought her a sandwich. She thanked officers for treating her with kindness.

But Forte says that earlier Monday, deputies turned off generators she had used to keep warm.

Forte has said she will not come down on her own.

A small group of supporters gathered Monday, some holding signs opposing use of eminent domain for the trail project.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.