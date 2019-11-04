Chance of early morning showers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chance of early morning showers

WSIL - A fast moving cold front will bring a few showers to the region after midnight. Light showers could linger up to around sunrise. 

Colder air moving during the day Tuesday will keep things cooler than what we enjoyed Monday afternoon. A blast of colder air is expected late week and could bring some active weather.

Jim will have the latest forecast including a chance for a big rain maker late week coming up on News 3 this evening. 

