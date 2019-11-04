Suspect in shooting of trick-or-treater to remain in custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect in shooting of trick-or-treater to remain in custody

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has ordered that a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting a 7-year-old Chicago trick-or-treater should remain in custody.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Patricia Mendoza issued her ruling at a hearing Monday during which prosecutors said they are seeking medical records from the Halloween night shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Prosecutors say the teen was with a group of people that approached a man they believed was a gang member and told him they belonged to a rival gang before the suspect allegedly shot the girl in the neck and the man in the hand. The girl was in critical and stable condition the next day. On Monday, Stroger Hospital did not immediately provide a condition update.

The 15-year-old hasn't been identified because he's a juvenile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.