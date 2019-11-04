Shimkus reaffirms decision to retire

On Monday, Shimkus issued a statement, reaffirming his decision to retire at the end of the current Congress.
More than 100 vegetable products are being recalled because of listeria concerns
The flat-bottomed iron scow has been grounded since 1918 when it broke loose from a tugboat.
The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra will commemorate SIU’s 150th anniversary with 150 years of American music.
Monday will be the "pick of the week"! We're tracking multiple cold fronts this week with winter-like air expected by week's end.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people began their holiday shopping this weekend at the 42nd Annual Heritage Festival in Harrisburg.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Herrin Police Chief made a post on Facebook Sunday asking people not to call the dispatch center to report lewd photos posted on Google.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police say may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
