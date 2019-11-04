Shimkus reaffirms decision to retire

(WSIL) -- Congressman John Shimkus says he still plans to retire.

Shimkus originally announced his decision to retire in late August, but last week he said he had been asked to reconsider and was "weighing the pros and cons of the situation."

On Monday, Shimkus issued a statement, reaffirming his decision to retire at the end of the current Congress.

It was a week ago that we learned of the retirement of Congressman Greg Walden of Oregon. This announcement created quite a whirlwind of activity regarding who would replace Congressman Walden as the next Republican leader on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Much speculation focused on me, as a senior member of that committee, even though I had also announced my retirement in August.

I was asked by local Republicans, party leaders in Washington, DC, and a bipartisan group of rank and file House members to reconsider my retirement. I was honored by their outreach. In response to their lobbying, I promised to seriously consider the request, which I did last week in DC and this past weekend at home.

After weighing the pros and cons, I have decided to reaffirm my plan to retire.

I look forward to finishing the 116th Congress with my colleagues. Despite all the angst displayed daily, members of the committee are working diligently on some bipartisan compromises. If we are successful, they could very well find their way to the President’s desk for his signature.

I want to thank my wife, Karen, and my sons, David, Joshua, and Daniel. The entire Shimkus clan and our extended family have always been supportive of my efforts. I also appreciate everyone who made their thoughts known to me this past week. And there is no better staff than mine, in DC or in Illinois.