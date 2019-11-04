Educator saves caged puppy from drowning in Illinois lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Educator saves caged puppy from drowning in Illinois lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - An educator has rescued a caged puppy from drowning in a chilly central Illinois lake.

Bryant Fritz was preparing to fish Saturday in Champaign when he found a black and white puppy submerged in rising water and trapped inside of a dog crate in Kaufman Lake. Fritz says he waded into waist-high, freezing water before reaching the cage.

The middle school science teacher at Next Generation School in Champaign told The News-Gazette on Sunday that he pulled the dog from the water and dragged the crate to the shore. Fritz noted seeing blood and missing skin from her paws.

University of Illinois spokeswoman Chris Beuoy says the puppy has been treated for hypothermia and it's unclear whether her wounds would require additional treatment.

