Woman convicted in death of man she met on dating site

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman could face up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing a man she met on an online dating site.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Christina Duckett was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Joshua Brooks of Republic. Sentencing will be in January.

A jury on Friday deliberated five hours before announcing the verdict.

Prosecutors say the two went to a movie in September 2018. Police found Brooks' dead the next morning in the driver's seat of his pickup truck on a dead-end street in Springfield. He had been shot three times in the head at close range.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive for the shooting.

