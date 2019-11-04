Sheriff: Deputy breaks clavicle chasing, catching suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Deputy breaks clavicle chasing, catching suspect

Posted: Updated:

UNION, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a deputy broke his collarbone and captured a burglary suspect while pursing him through rough terrain.

A Boone County Sheriff's Office statement says 18-year-old Jacob Scudder and two teenagers were arrested Sunday and charged with burglary.

The statement says deputies responded to a burglary committed Sunday morning while the homeowners were asleep. It says while the deputy was finalizing his report, a disturbance call came in from a nearby Motel 6.

The statement says Scudder and the two teenagers were at the motel and matched the description of the burglary suspects.

While the deputy was questioning Scudder, the statement says Scudder fled. It says the deputy fell breaking his clavicle and Scudder also fell, sustaining facial injuries.

Scudder is also charged with fleeing from authorities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.