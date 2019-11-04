Brick and Mortar: AES Solar

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Brick and Mortar the AM News team took a trip to AES Solar to learn more about renewable energy sources.
Advanced Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (AES Solar) of Southern Illinois is located in Carterville, IL. The company has been in business since 1999 and sells, designs, installs and educates the public about renewable energy systems. Adding solar panels to homes and businesses continues to be a growing trend throughout the United States. News 3 This Morning spoke with owner Aur Beck to learn more about it and the passion behind his business. To learn more about AES Solar call (618) 988-0888 or click here for the website.
Sunday, November 3 2019 11:52 PM EST2019-11-04 04:52:47 GMT
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of technology enthusiasts spent the weekend experimenting with drones, computer coding, and other gadgets at the 7th Annual HackSI at Southern Illinois University. A closing ceremony finished out the weekend-long hackathon giving teams an opportunity to present their creations. Individuals and teams were put to the test with the creativity behind graphic design, game design, and computer programming. Organizers say that the event has only grown bigger ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of technology enthusiasts spent the weekend experimenting with drones, computer coding, and other gadgets at the 7th Annual HackSI at Southern Illinois University. A closing ceremony finished out the weekend-long hackathon giving teams an opportunity to present their creations. Individuals and teams were put to the test with the creativity behind graphic design, game design, and computer programming. Organizers say that the event has only grown bigger ...
Sunday, November 3 2019 12:46 AM EDT2019-11-03 04:46:47 GMT
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds attended the 11th annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff. 38 teams began making their chili early Saturday morning outside the Elks Club in Marion. The chili was later scored by seven judges. Several categories of each chili were ranked including aroma, texture, consistency, and flavor. Attendees were also able to taste any and all of the different chili dishes for an entrance fee of $5. The co-founders of the event say that, what started as a ...
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds attended the 11th annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff. 38 teams began making their chili early Saturday morning outside the Elks Club in Marion. The chili was later scored by seven judges. Several categories of each chili were ranked including aroma, texture, consistency, and flavor. Attendees were also able to taste any and all of the different chili dishes for an entrance fee of $5. The co-founders of the event say that, what started as a ...
Evangelist Franklin Graham prayed on a sidewalk outside the Pentagon Thursday after his invitation to a prayer service inside was withdrawn because of comments that insulted people of other religions. More>>
Evangelist Franklin Graham prayed on a sidewalk outside the Pentagon Thursday after his invitation to a prayer service inside was withdrawn because of comments that insulted people of other religions. More>>