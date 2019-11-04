Brick and Mortar: AES Solar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brick and Mortar: AES Solar

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Brick and Mortar the AM News team took a trip to AES Solar to learn more about renewable energy sources.

Advanced Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (AES Solar) of Southern Illinois is located in Carterville, IL. The company has been in business since 1999 and sells, designs, installs and educates the public about renewable energy systems. Adding solar panels to homes and businesses continues to be a growing trend throughout the United States. News 3 This Morning spoke with owner Aur Beck to learn more about it and the passion behind his business. To learn more about AES Solar call (618) 988-0888 or click here for the website.

