Carbon monoxide detected in home where 1 died, kids injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Firefighters in Kentucky say they detected high levels of carbon monoxide in a home where a woman was found dead and two children discovered in serious condition.

News outlets report Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Foreman said crews were called to a home Saturday night for a medical emergency. Investigators pronounced a woman dead at the scene.

A fire department statement obtained by outlets says the two children found inside the apartment were taken to a hospital with symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning. Firefighters didn't say what the source of the gas was.

WFIE-TV reports the coroner's office identified the woman as Nancy Powell.

An update on the children's condition hasn't been given.

