The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra celebrates SIU at 150

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra’s season at Shryock Auditorium continues on Tuesday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m., when it commemorates SIU’s 150th anniversary with 150 years of American music.

The Symphony will present a musical setting of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, recited by SIU Board of Trustees Chair, Judge Phil Gilbert. The program continues with Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” John Phillip Sousa’s “Thunderer” March, George Gershwin’s “American in Paris,” and Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag.” The SIU Concert Choir and Wind Ensemble will also perform on this concert, including two African-American spirituals, and music by Aaron Copland and Joan Tower.

The second half of the concert features music from the last half-century, including a medley from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” and music from “Star Wars” and “La La Land.” The concert concludes with the Armed Forces Salute and the SIU Alma Mater. Edward Benyas conducts the Symphony, Susan Davenport directs the Concert Choir, and Christopher Morehouse leads the Wind Ensemble in this performance. WSIL TV 3 Anchor Mark Kiesling will emcee the event.

The 90-piece Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra includes SIU music faculty, graduate and undergraduate music majors and non-majors, local professionals, community members, and exceptional pre-college students, including over a dozen from Carbondale Community High School.

General admission tickets are $20 and $8 for students of any age. To purchase tickets in advance, go in person to the SIU Arena or McLeod Theater box offices, call 618-453-2000 or online at the Saluki Ticket Office. Tickets are also available at the Shryock Auditorium box office beginning one hour before the Symphony concert.