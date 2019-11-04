AG investigates former Missouri National Guard general - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG investigates former Missouri National Guard general

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Newly obtained records show that the Missouri attorney general is investigating whether the longtime former top general of the Missouri National Guard "misused his office."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that documents obtained through an open records request show that the investigation centers on whether two-star general Stephen Danner pressured state officials to award about $14 million in low-income housing tax credits to a nonprofit foundation that contracted with a real estate business that was co-owned by his son.

Danner retired from the Guard in August, shortly after the Post-Dispatch revealed the connection between the Missouri National Guard Foundation, which was founded under his watch, and his son's company.

Danner didn't return phone calls are email messages from the Post-Dispatch seeking comment. The attorney general's office declined to comment.

