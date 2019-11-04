Cook County program aims to expand animal shelter space - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County program aims to expand animal shelter space

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County officials hope an $8 million grant program will increase the number of local animal shelters.

The program run by the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control provides money toward planning and construction of animal shelters in the county, aiming to address overcrowding at existing facilities.

Dr. Thomas Wake is the department's administrator. He says the need for more shelter space is obvious.

Applications for the grant program are due by Feb. 28. More information is available at the department's website.

