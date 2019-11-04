Monday's weather, the "pick of the week"; winter-like by Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Monday will be the "pick of the week"! Clouds will be on the increase, but winds from the southwest will bring temperatures to about 60 degrees in the afternoon.

A cold front will arrive by Monday evening with a chance for a couple light showers. Not everyone will see rain Monday night, but a few showers are possible midnight into the very early morning hours Tuesday.

We're tracking multiple cold fronts this week with winter-like air expected by week's end.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on how cold it will get on News 3.