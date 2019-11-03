Hundreds compete at the 7th annual HackSI

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of technology enthusiasts spent the weekend experimenting with drones, computer coding, and other gadgets at the 7th Annual HackSI at Southern Illinois University.

A closing ceremony finished out the weekend-long hackathon giving teams an opportunity to present their creations.

Individuals and teams were put to the test with the creativity behind graphic design, game design, and computer programming.

Organizers say that the event has only grown bigger ever since it first began.