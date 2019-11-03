Heritage Festival attracts hundreds to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people began their holiday shopping this weekend at the 42nd Annual Heritage Festival in Harrisburg.

More than 120 vendors filled the halls and the gym at South Eastern Illinois College.

Crafts and gift items were available at dozens of booths, along with handmade items, antiques and collectibles.

This is LaDawn Bradley's tenth year as a vendor. She says the festival is a reunion everyone looks forward to.

"There's a lot of people that continue to come back and visit with us and everything - so we really do enjoy this show. It's always a really good start to our holiday season. I have walked around and found some things I'd like to purchase from other jewelers and everything, so yes, there's a lot of different things for people to come and see here," said Bradley.