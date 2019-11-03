It's looking like a mild and quiet start to the work week

WSIL -- It was another sunny and quiet fall day and it looks like the quiet weather will stick around for a couple more days.

Overnight the mostly clear skies will stick around with temperatures dipping into the low 40s. A cold front will approach the area tomorrow bringing a bit more cloud cover into the region. Aside from the extra clouds it'll be another mild day with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s.

The chance for rain will return by mid week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.