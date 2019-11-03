Police identify couple fatally shot in their apartment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police identify couple fatally shot in their apartment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two people shot and killed in a northern St. Louis apartment this weekend.

St. Louis County police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 48-year-old Artelia Harold and 51-year-old Bennie Whalen both died Saturday after being shot in their Riverview apartment during a domestic dispute. Harold and Whalen were a couple.

Authorities say it appears that Whalen shot Harold before another adult in the home shot Whalen. That third person called 911 and has been cooperating with police.

