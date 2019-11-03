Police say calls over lewd photos interfering with 911 calls - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police say calls over lewd photos interfering with 911 calls

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Herrin Police Chief made a post on Facebook Sunday asking people not to call the dispatch center to report lewd photos posted on Google. 

Police Chief Quinn Laird says the phones are so busy it is interfering with their ability to answer 911 calls. 

Laird says he has reported the problem to Google and reached out to a Cybercrime Specialist to help identify who posted the pictures. 

In the post he said, "Let me be clear, we did not post these pictures nor do we at this time have any knowledge of how they were posted there."

