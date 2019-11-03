Report: House speaker son sought business while fundraising - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: House speaker son sought business while fundraising

CHICAGO (AP) - A published report says the son of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan invited a suburban mayor to a fundraiser for his father around the time he was trying to convince that suburb's officials to hire his insurance company.

The Chicago Sun-Times cites an Aug. 27, 2018, email from Andrew Madigan to Alsip Mayor John Ryan inviting him to a $500-a-ticket "Mayors for Speaker Madigan" event. The email came after yearlong discussions about how Alsip might hire Alliant/Mesirow Insurance Services, where Andrew Madigan is an executive.

The newspaper previously reported several southwest suburbs were recently targeted by federal agents as part of a wide-ranging probe, including the use Alliant/Mesirow. No charges have been announced.

Ryan declined comment.

Neither Madigan returned calls. The speaker has said his son's business dealings have nothing to do with his state leadership.

