Group: Illinois restaurant tried to reseat over skin color - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Group: Illinois restaurant tried to reseat over skin color

Posted: Updated:

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A group of mostly African-American people celebrating a birthday party at a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago allege they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.

Justin Vahl says he was at a Naperville restaurant last month with children and adults when a host asked him about his ethnicity. Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn't want to sit near black people.

Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, says he's multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata says a "thorough internal investigation" is being conducted and apologized for "any unacceptable behavior."

The DuPage County NAACP says it'll look into the matter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.