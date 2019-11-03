County Fair Queen relieved of duties but gets to keep title - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

County Fair Queen relieved of duties but gets to keep title

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford woman crowned 2019 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen will keep her title but won't be allowed to perform duties associated with the honor.

The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, which runs the pageant, said in a Saturday statement that Alexi Bladel will keep the title until January when a successor is named. Her name will remain on a historical roster, but she's "released" from remaining duties.

The association declined to give a reason, citing privacy.

Bladel's family says her decision to join the U.S. Army Reserves led to the dismissal, but a pageant chairman told the Rockford Register Star it wasn't a factor. Her family is asking the association to reconsider allowing her to attend next year's pageant

Bladel is expected to graduate from basic training this month.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

