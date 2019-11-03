Suspect shot in altercation with police in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect shot in altercation with police in Kentucky

DEXTER, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a male suspect has been fatally shot during a weekend altercation with police.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Jones says in a news release the suspect was shot Saturday in the Calloway County community of Dexter.

The statement says the shooting occurred following an altercation with police but did not provide details. It says a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a Murray police officer had responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Neither officer was injured. The suspect's name was not immediately released and an autopsy was planned for Sunday.

Dexter is in southwestern Kentucky and is about 114 miles (183 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

