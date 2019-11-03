3 wanted in fatal Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Authorities are looking for three armed and dangerous suspects after a fatal shooting in Carbondale.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Carbondale Police say Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale was talking with three men outside his vehicle in a parking lot when he was shot. The three suspects then took off in a black, newer model Kia Optima or similar style vehicle.

Cooper was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was pronounced dead.

Carbondale Police describe the suspects as:

Suspect 1: Black male, average build, unknown height, gray or white and black zip up hooded jacket, white t-shirt underneath, long black braided or dread-lock hair, baggie clothes, early 20’s, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2: Black male, average build, unknown height, white hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans with a dark stripe down the outside, long black dread-lock style hair, early 20's.

Suspect 3: Black male, thin build, dark colored hooded jacket with a white symbol or name on the left chest area, armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is ongoing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, S.I.U. Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.