3 wanted in fatal Carbondale shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 wanted in fatal Carbondale shooting

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Authorities are looking for three armed and dangerous suspects after a fatal shooting in Carbondale.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Carbondale Police say Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale was talking with three men outside his vehicle in a parking lot when he was shot. The three suspects then took off in a black, newer model Kia Optima or similar style vehicle.

Cooper was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was pronounced dead.

Carbondale Police describe the suspects as:

  • Suspect 1:  Black male, average build, unknown height, gray or white and black zip up hooded jacket, white t-shirt underneath, long black braided or dread-lock hair, baggie clothes, early 20’s, armed with a handgun.
  • Suspect 2:  Black male, average build, unknown height, white hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans with a dark stripe down the outside, long black dread-lock style hair, early 20’s.
  • Suspect 3:   Black male, thin build, dark colored hooded jacket with a white symbol or name on the left chest area, armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is ongoing.  

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, S.I.U. Department of Public Safety, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 3 wanted in fatal Carbondale shooting

    3 wanted in fatal Carbondale shooting

    Sunday, November 3 2019 1:35 PM EST2019-11-03 18:35:15 GMT

    It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

    It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

  • Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting

    Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting

    Sunday, November 3 2019 9:26 AM EST2019-11-03 14:26:34 GMT

    Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police say may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff.

    Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police say may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff.

  • Another sunny fall day

    Another sunny fall day

    Sunday, November 3 2019 8:43 AM EST2019-11-03 13:43:48 GMT

    (WSIL) -- Sunshine continues today. 

    (WSIL) -- Sunshine continues today. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.