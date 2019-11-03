State Police investigate expressway shooting that injured 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State Police investigate expressway shooting that injured 1

POSEN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police are investigating an apparent early morning shooting along Interstate 57 near Chicago that left one person injured.

Police say the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. on Sunday. A 39-year-old man driving in Posen was injured and hospitalized for a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities shut down southbound expressway lanes at 147th street until 5:30 a.m. to investigate.

A recent spike in gunfire along highways has prompted a new law that could bring additional cameras to Cook County expressways.

The law requires state agencies including Illinois State Police and the Department of Transportation to come up with a plan to increase the number of cameras along Cook County expressways. The cameras can be used only for firearm-related offenses or to detect roadway hazards.

The law takes effect next year.

