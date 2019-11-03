Mentoring program for boys having success in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A program that helps young men reach their full potential is earning accolades from southeast Missouri leaders and members of the Missouri Legislature's Black Caucus.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Honorable Young Men Club provides mentoring for students in the Cape Girardeau School District, but its organizers hope to expand elsewhere.

The program was begun in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players, including one now with the Baltimore Ravens, Aaron Adeoye. The other three recently hosted a gathering to show the benefits of the program. The event was organized by former Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

Co-founders say students who participate in the program have better grades, higher attendance and fewer suspensions than their peers.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.