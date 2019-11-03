Dental school in Joplin raises 75% of its fundraising goal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Less than five months after announcing plans for a dental school in Joplin, the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences has raised 75% percent of its $40 million fundraising goal.

The $40 million will make up half of the project's $80 million cost, with the KCU pledging the other $40 million.

The Joplin Globe reports supporters say the College of Dental Medicine will address a critical need for oral health care in underserved areas. Nearly all counties within a 125-mile radius of Joplin have a shortage of dental health providers.

Current plans call for the first class of 80 students to start in 2022. A groundbreaking is scheduled for next year and a nationwide search for a dean is currently underway.

