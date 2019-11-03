Fire destroys well-known gas, convenience store in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fire destroys well-known gas, convenience store in Missouri

COLUMIA, Mo. (AP) - Fire has destroyed a landmark gas station and convenience store on Interstate 79 at Columbia.

Officials say the fire broke out Friday night at the Stuckey's, destroying the store and a Dairy Queen restaurant in the building.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours, and the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for a couple of hours as crews battled the massive fire.

Fire officials say the fire began on a stove in the restaurant. All people inside the building when the fire began made it safely out.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while fighting the flames.

The business opened decades ago and was a favorite stop for travelers between Columbia and Kansas City.

