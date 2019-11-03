Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police believe may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff.

Officers responded to the 500 block of east Harper Street Saturday for a report of shots fired when they found a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and eventually airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.

Investigators identified Carlos James Wallace as a suspect. Wallace is wanted on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and other outstanding felony warrants.

Police consider Wallace to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Poplar Bluff Police at (573) 785-5776