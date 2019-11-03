Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting

Several felony arrest warrants have been issued for a man police say may have been involved in a shooting in Poplar Bluff.
(WSIL) -- Sunshine continues today.
Calloway County, KY. (WSIL) -- Detectives with Kentucky State Police and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.
WSIL -- Here are the scores from the first round games of the IHSA football playoffs:
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Whitener for a report of shots fired.
Despite some cloud cover this morning, folks should enjoy mostly sunny conditions today.
The 4th annual Disability Hunt kicked off Friday at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Freeman Street.
Vietnam veteran Doug Spells was presented with a Purple Heart Friday in Mt. Vernon.
