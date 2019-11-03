Another sunny fall day

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds attended the 11th annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff. 38 teams began making their chili early Saturday morning outside the Elks Club in Marion. The chili was later scored by seven judges. Several categories of each chili were ranked including aroma, texture, consistency, and flavor. Attendees were also able to taste any and all of the different chili dishes for an entrance fee of $5. The co-founders of the event say that, what started as a ...

