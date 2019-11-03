Hundreds enjoy chili at Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds enjoy chili at Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff.

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds attended the 11th annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff.

38 teams began making their chili early Saturday morning outside the Elks Club in Marion.

The chili was later scored by seven judges.

Several categories of each chili were ranked including aroma, texture, consistency, and flavor.

Attendees were also able to taste any and all of the different chili dishes for an entrance fee of $5.

The co-founders of the event say that, what started as a small dream, has become an incredible community experience.

Last year, the event raised more than 35-thousand dollars.

All proceeds from Saturday go to four local charities; one of the charities is the Heartland Rotary - which provides Ipads for children with special needs.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.