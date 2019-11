15-1 long shot fatally injured in Breeders' Cup Classic

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders' Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.

Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after sustaining a serious fracture to his left hind leg.

It's the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since last December and it occurred in the high-profile season-ending championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national prime-time television audience.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.