More sunshine on tap for Sunday

WSIL -- It was a great start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s.

The quiet weather will continue tonight with clear skies and low temperatures in the low 30s. Tomorrow will be another great day to enjoy the outdoors. The sunshine will stick around with high temperatures climbing back into the 50s.

The next chance for rain returns by midweek. Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.