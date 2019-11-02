KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Calloway County

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Whitener for a report of shots fired.
Calloway County, KY. (WSIL) -- Detectives with Kentucky State Police and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.
Despite some cloud cover this morning, folks should enjoy mostly sunny conditions today.
The 4th annual Disability Hunt kicked off Friday at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Freeman Street.
Vietnam veteran Doug Spells was presented with a Purple Heart Friday in Mt. Vernon.
Memorial Hospital of Carbondale will become the first hospital in southern Illinois to be designated as a trauma center.
Nine businesses have now been approved to grow recreational marijuana in Illinois.
Rep. Luis Arroyo submitted his resignation Friday after 13 years in the House.
Quiet weather is expected for the weekend despite a weak cold front moving through.
