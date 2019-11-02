KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Calloway County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Calloway County

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

Detectives with Kentucky State Police and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.

Troopers received notification of the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and are on scene at this time.

Preliminary investigation shows multiple officers in Calloway County responded to the Dexter community reference a suspicious person.

News 3 will update this story as more details come into the newsroom. 

