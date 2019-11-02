Police in St. Louis say 2 killed in shooting; 1 arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police in St. Louis say 2 killed in shooting; 1 arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say two people have been shot and killed in a northern St. Louis neighborhood, and one person has been arrested.

Television station KSDK reports that a man and a woman were killed in the Saturday afternoon shooting in Riverview. Police say they were called at 1:25 p.m. to the area, where officers found the bodies.

Police requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department. A short time later, police arrested one person.

Officials have not released the names of those killed or the person arrested.

