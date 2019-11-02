Missouri troopers: Teen found with meth strapped to abdomen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri troopers: Teen found with meth strapped to abdomen

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's investigating a drug trafficking operation - and possible human trafficking ring - after troopers conducting a traffic stop found a 15-year-old girl with several pounds of methamphetamine strapped to her abdomen.

The Kansas City Star reports the traffic stop occurred Tuesday on Interstate 70 in western Missouri. Troopers say a 22-year-old California woman was driving, and the girl was a passenger. When an officer called the girl's mother, she told him she thought her daughter was at school and had no idea who the California woman was.

When questioned, the girl told officers she had 5.5 pounds of meth strapped to her.

The woman was charged Wednesday with drug trafficking, endangering the welfare of child and other counts.

The teen was returned to her mother, and police say no charges against her are expected.

The patrol is working with federal law enforcement on the case.

