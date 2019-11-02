Suspect sought after man found dead in Kansas City street - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect sought after man found dead in Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are seeking a suspect after a man was found dead in a northeastern city street.

Police say officers were called to the area just after 4 a.m. Saturday and found the man lying dead in the street. Police later determined the man had been shot to death and said a homicide investigation had begun.

Police had not released the victim's identity or announced any arrests by midafternoon Saturday.

The Kansas City Star says the man's death is the city's 124th homicide this year.

